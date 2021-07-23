Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Meridian worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meridian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $25.05 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.