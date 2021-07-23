Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

SIF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.78.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

