Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Aravive worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $10.91.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.