Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Sify Technologies worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.25 on Friday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

