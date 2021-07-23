Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.