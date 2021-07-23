Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Issuer Direct worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ISDR opened at $28.05 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

