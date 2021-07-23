Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of MRC Global worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MRC Global by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC opened at $8.66 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.