Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of OptiNose worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

