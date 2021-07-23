Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.41 Million in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of 335.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.