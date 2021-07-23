Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.