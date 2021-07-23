Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Coastal Financial worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

