Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Kaman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KAMN opened at $44.14 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

