Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hamilton Beach Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.