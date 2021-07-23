Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 320,800 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.00% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

