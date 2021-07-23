Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,900 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in POSCO by 211.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 188.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PKX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92.
PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
POSCO Profile
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
