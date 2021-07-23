Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,900 POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in POSCO by 211.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 188.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

