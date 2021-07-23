Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of BioLineRx worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.09. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

