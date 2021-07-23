Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Avid Technology worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 539.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 388.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 200,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 159,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,538 shares of company stock worth $2,433,549 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

AVID opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

