Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,201 Shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.04% of Taitron Components worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components Incorporated has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

In other Taitron Components news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taitron Components Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.