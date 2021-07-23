Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,478 Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of F-star Therapeutics worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of FSTX opened at $6.23 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

