Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 555,530 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,530 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Maverix Metals worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $706.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

