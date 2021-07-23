Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNP. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.1256 dividend. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

