Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDL opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.92. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

