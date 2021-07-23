RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 4.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.51. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

