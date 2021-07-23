RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,079. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

