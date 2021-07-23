renBTC Price Tops $32,444.49 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $408.44 million and $3.50 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $32,444.49 or 1.00216464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,589 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

