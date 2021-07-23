renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,601.88 or 0.99943888 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $423.66 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,608 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

