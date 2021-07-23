Renewable Energy Group (REGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) recently:

7/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

7/9/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 –

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group Inc alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.