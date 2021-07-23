Renewable Energy Group (REGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) recently:
- 7/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “
- 7/9/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 –
Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.