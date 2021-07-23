Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) is BVF Inc. IL’s 6th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the quarter. Repare Therapeutics comprises 4.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 10.07% of Repare Therapeutics worth $114,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,078. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

