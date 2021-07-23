REPO Trading Down 0.1% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $90,325.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00104216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00140277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.84 or 1.00154943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.