Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.30

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.30 and last traded at $116.30, with a volume of 8819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $200,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Republic Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $17,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

