Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.11 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

