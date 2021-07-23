Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 23rd (ABT, ALLE, BIIB, CHP.UN, COF, DEC, DFS, DPZ, EFX, FCX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $144.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $455.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$15.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $165.00 to $155.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $76.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

