Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 23rd (ABT, ALLE, BIIB, CHP.UN, COF, DEC, DFS, DPZ, EFX, FCX)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $144.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $455.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$15.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $165.00 to $155.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $76.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

