Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AdaptHealth (AHCO)

7/22/2021 – AdaptHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

7/14/2021 – AdaptHealth was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of AHCO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

