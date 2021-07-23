Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/16/2021 – Antares Pharma is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Antares Pharma is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Antares Pharma is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,279. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $735.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

