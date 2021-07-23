Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG):

7/22/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

7/22/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/20/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/6/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

6/23/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.89 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

