Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allianz SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allianz in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter.

ALIZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

