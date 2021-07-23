Research Analysts Set Expectations for Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

EXPE stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.61. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $136,068,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

