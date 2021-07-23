Research Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

