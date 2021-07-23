Research Analysts Set Expectations for StealthGas Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.62 on Friday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in StealthGas by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

