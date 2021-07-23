Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Acerinox (ANIOY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

7/20/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

7/9/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

7/8/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

7/6/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

6/29/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

6/22/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/7/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$6.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. Acerinox, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

