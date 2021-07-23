Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (BME: SAN) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.40 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.70 ($5.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.40 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/7/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

