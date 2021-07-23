Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS: BTDPY) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/14/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/2/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.