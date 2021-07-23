Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

7/12/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $256.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

6/13/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $268.60. 257,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,036. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.06 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

