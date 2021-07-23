Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:
- 7/22/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/1/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 166.10 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).
In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).
