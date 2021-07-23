Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:

7/22/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 166.10 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

