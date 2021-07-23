Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rexnord (RXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexnord (NYSE: RXN):

7/23/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RXN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 93,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $2,355,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

