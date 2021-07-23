ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,382,705 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $18.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 161.38%.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

