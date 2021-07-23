Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 4,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 779,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

RFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

