Reviewing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 31.39% 14.41% 1.61% Century Bancorp 26.98% 11.86% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Century Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 2.86 $41.88 million $1.57 9.61 Century Bancorp $168.14 million 3.78 $42.21 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through forty locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. As of January 19, 2021, the company operated twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

