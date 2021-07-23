Reviewing Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 2.74 $28.43 million N/A N/A C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.23 $22.12 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 38.28% 17.27% 1.67% C&F Financial 16.24% 13.02% 1.20%

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located one each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, and York, as well as the towns and cities of Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; two each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services for residential appraisals and third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 14 offices in Virginia, one office in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage, wealth management, title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Toano, Virginia.

