Reviewing Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) & Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Physicians Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 1.06 -$328.35 million $0.57 5.46 Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.22 $66.12 million $1.05 17.84

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.69%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 37.18% 10.74% 0.83% Physicians Realty Trust 15.54% 2.53% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

